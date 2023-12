Saros stopped 36 of 37 shots in Sunday's 2-1 win over Montreal.

A Jake Evans goal late in the second period was the lone mark against Saros on Sunday, as the 28-year-old netminder improved to 8-1-0 with a .929 save percentage over his last nine starts. Overall, Saros is now 12-10-0 with a .908 save percentage and 2.83 GAA on the season. He'll likely be back between the pipes Tuesday when the Predators host the Flyers.