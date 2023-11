Saros will protect the home net Monday against Colorado, according to Max Herz of the Predators' Radio Network.

Saros has allowed 21 goals on 149 shots during his five-game losing streak. He has a 4-9-0 record this season with a 3.23 GAA and an .892 save percentage in 13 appearances. The Avalanche sit third in the league with 3.81 goals per game this campaign.