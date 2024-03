Saros will patrol the home crease Saturday against Colorado, per Zach Gilchriest of the Predators' official site.

Saros has stopped 142 of 149 shots during his five-game winning streak. Through 48 appearances this season, he has earned a 25-21-2 record with two shutouts, a 2.86 GAA and a .907 save percentage. Colorado sits first in the league this campaign with 3.67 goals per contest.