Saros will guard the road goal in Saturday's game versus the Blackhawks, Brooks Bratten of the Predators' official site reports.

Saros has been red-hot since returning from injury, allowing just three goals on 141 shots (.979 save percentage). He has regained the No. 1 job over Pekka Rinne. The Blackhawks enter Saturday's game with losses in four of their last six outings.