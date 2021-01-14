Saros will patrol the crease during Thursday's home clash with Columbus, Adam Vingan of The Athletic reports.

Saros was rock solid for the Predators last season, posting a 17-12-4 record while maintaining a 2.70 GAA and .914 save percentage through 40 appearances. Pekka Rinne is still around, but Saros should nonetheless get the majority of the starts in goal for Nashville in 2020-21. The 25-year-old netminder will try to pick up his first victory of the campaign in a matchup with a Blue Jackets team that only averaged 2.57 goals per game last season, 27th in the NHL.