Saros will start in goal Saturday on the road in St. Louis, Brooks Bratten of the Predators' official site reports.

The decision to start Saros on Saturday likely means Pekka Rinne will go Sunday in the second half of Nashville and St. Louis' home-and-home series this weekend. Saros is coming off a shutout in his last start but will be in tough, facing a Blues team that currently leads the Central Division with 74 points. St. Louis comes into Saturday's game winless in its last three games, so Saros will look to add to the champs' misery.