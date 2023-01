Saros will guard the road goal in Thursday's game versus the Blues, Lou Korac of NHL.com reports.

Saros has won four of his six games in January, posting a 2.36 GAA and a .941 save percentage in that span. He's been starting two of every three games lately, but that may just be a scheduling quirk with how the back-to-backs have lined up -- he's capable of playing in a workhorse role.