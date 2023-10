Saros was the first goaltender off the ice at morning practice, indicating he will get the road start versus the Bruins on Saturday, Fluto Shinzawa of The Athletic reports.

Saros was in fine form Thursday, stopping all 23 shots in a 3-0 win over Seattle. Saros was 33-23-7 with a 2.69 GAA and .919 save percentage last season. Saros was a stud in his only start in Boston last season, stopping 35 shots in a 2-1 win.