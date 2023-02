Saros will be in the home crease versus Boston on Thursday, Emma Lingan of the Predators' official site reports.

Saros has won four of his last five starts, boosting his record to 20-14-5 with a 2.73 GAA and .919 save percentage. Saros was 0-1-1 versus the Bruins last season, giving up six goals on 77 shots. Boston is the top team in the NHL this season with 85 points in 53 games, so Saros will have his hands full Thursday in attempting to win his 21st game of the season.