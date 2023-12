Saros will get the starting nod in Montreal on Sunday.

After an ugly five-game skid to begin November, Saros has won seven of his last eight outings, including three straight. During that eight-game stretch, he registered a .922 save percentage and allowed three or fewer goals in all seven victories. The 28-year-old is 11-10-0 with a 2.93 GAA and a .904 save percentage through 21 appearances.