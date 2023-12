Saros will guard the home goal Saturday versus the Capitals.

Saros has won five outings in a row and nine of his last 10, posting a 2.23 GAA and a .932 save percentage over the longer stretch. He started the year a little slow, but he's come around with his usual elite-level goaltending. The Capitals have won just two of their last six contests, scoring 16 goals in that span.