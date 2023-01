Saros will be in the road crease versus Carolina on Thursday, Emma Lingan of the Predators' official site reports.

Saros is 13-10-5 with a 2.76 GAA and a .915 save percentage this season. He has won his last two starts, albeit against lowly Anaheim and Montreal. Saros will face the Hurricanes, who are 19th in NHL scoring, averaging 3.11 goals per game.