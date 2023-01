Saros will guard the home goal Thursday versus the Devils.

Saros stopped 32 of 33 shots in a convincing win over the Jets on Tuesday. The 27-year-old has gone 6-3-0 with a 2.57 GAA and a .932 save percentage through nine outings in January, but he'll face a tough test against the Devils, who are 8-1-1 in their last 10 games.