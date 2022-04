Saros will guard the home cage during Tuesday's matchup with Calgary, Brooks Bratten of the Predators' official site reports.

Saros was shaky in his last start Sunday against the Blues, surrendering four goals on just 20 shots en route to an 8-3 loss. He'll try to get back in the win column in a home matchup with a Flames team that's averaging 3.41 goals per game on the road this year, seventh in the NHL.