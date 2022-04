Saros will patrol the crease during Tuesday's home game versus Calgary, Brooks Bratten of the Predators' official site reports.

Saros struggled in his last start Saturday against Tampa Bay, surrendering six goals on 30 shots before being replaced by David Rittich in the third period of the eventual 6-2 loss. He'll try to shake off that poor performance and return to the win column in a home matchup with a Flames squad that's averaging 3.37 goals per game on the road this year, eighth in the NHL.