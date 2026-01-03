Predators' Juuse Saros: Facing Flames on Saturday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Saros will protect the road goal versus the Flames on Saturday, Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.
Saros has gone 5-3-0 over his last eight games, and he hasn't allowed more than three goals in any of those contests. His improved consistency is a plus, but he'll draw a start against a Flames team that's also on the rise. Calgary has scored 21 goals over its last six games, going 5-1-0 in that span.
