Saros will protect the road goal versus the Flyers on Thursday, Zach Gilchriest of the Predators' official site reports.

Saros was pulled from his last outing versus the Canucks after allowing five goals on 24 shots in a 5-2 loss. The 28-year-old will face another tough foe, as the Flyers have won five of their last six games while scoring 19 goals in that span.