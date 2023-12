Saros will guard the home goal versus Carolina on Wednesday, Nick Kieser of Nashville Hockey Now reports.

Saros was pretty solid in his last start Saturday versus Dallas, stopping 31 of 34 shots, but he still came away with a loss due to insufficient goal support from his teammates. He'll try to get back in the win column in a tough road matchup with a Hurricanes team that's 9-3-3 at home this year.