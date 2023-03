Saros will defend the home crease against Seattle on Thursday, Emma Lingan of the Predators' official site reports.

Saros stopped 28 shots in a 7-3 win over Buffalo on Tuesday, giving him a 27-19-7 record. He has a 2.76 GAA and .917 save percentage, a touch worse than last season. Saros will face the Kraken, who are fourth in NHL scoring, averaging 3.50 goals per contest.