Saros led the Predators onto the ice, indicating he'll start Tuesday's home game versus the Lightning, Brooks Bratten of the Predators' official site reports.

Saros has acted as the backup in the last two games, but he'll get the second half of a back-to-back versus the Lightning. Pekka Rinne took the loss in Monday's 4-1 defeat. Saros has struggled to a 3.32 GAA and an .893 save percentage in seven outings this season, and the Lightning don't make for an easy matchup.