Saros will tend the road twine in Thursday's game against the Panthers.

Saros was activated from injured reserve Wednesday after missing seven games with an upper-body injury. The 25-year-old put up mixed results before the injury, and he ultimately posted an .895 save percentage and a 5-5-0 record. He'll look to tame the Panthers, who have won six of their past seven games, scoring at least four goals in each victory.