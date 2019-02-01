Predators' Juuse Saros: Facing Panthers
Saros will start between the pipes in Friday's road game against Florida, Paul Skrbina of The Tennessean reports.
Saros was fantastic in his last start Jan. 23 against the Golden Knights, turning aside 47 of 48 shots en route to an impressive 2-1 road win. The Finnish backstop will look to stay dialed in and pick up his 13th victory of the season in a road matchup with a Panthers team that's averaging 3.48 goals per game at home this campaign, sixth in the NHL.
