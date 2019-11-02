Predators' Juuse Saros: Facing Rangers
Saros will guard the goal during Saturday's home game against the Rangers, Adam Vingan of The Athletic reports.
Saros had his best outing of the season last Saturday against Tampa Bay, turning aside 28 of 30 shots en route to a 3-2 victory. The Finnish backstop will attempt to pick up his second win of the season in a home matchup with a Rangers club that's averaging 3.30 goals per game this campaign, 12th in the NHL.
