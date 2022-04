Saros (illness) is feeling better and will start Tuesday against visiting San Jose, Brooks Bratten of the Predators' official site reports.

Saros sat out Sunday's game against Pittsburgh but had started the seven prior contests, posting a 4-3-0 record, 3.03 GAA and .915 save percentage during that span. Considering the Predators are 22-12-0 at home and the Sharks are 13-17-4 outside of Santa Clara County, Saros makes for a solid start in this one.