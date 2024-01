Saros will be between the road pipes in Minnesota on Thursday, per Michael Russo of The Athletic.

Saros is only 2-3-0 in his last five starts, but he has played very well, giving up only 10 goals on 147 shots. The netminder has improved his peripherals, as he has a 2.94 GAA and a .904 save percentage. He enters the game with an 18-18-1 record, along with a pair of shutouts. Saros will take on the Wild, who are 19th in the NHL. averaging 30.0 shots per game.