Saros will guard the road goal versus the Jets on Saturday, Brooks Bratten of the Predators' official site reports.

Saros has gone 2-0-2 with a 1.94 GAA and a .935 save percentage over his first four games this season. The 30-year-old will face his toughest test yet in the Jets, who have scored 17 goals over their first four games.

