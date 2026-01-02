Saros stopped 19 of 22 shots in Thursday's 4-1 loss to the Kraken. The fourth goal was an empty-netter.

Saros allowed all three goals in the first 10:51 of the game. The 30-year-old netminder was steady after that, but the damage was done, and the Kraken's tight defense didn't let the Predators get back into a competitive spot. Saros has allowed no more than three goals in his last nine outings, going 6-3-0 in that span, though two of those losses have come in his last three games. He's at a 15-13-3 record with a 2.93 GAA and an .897 save percentage over 31 appearances this year, numbers right in line with last year, though he is trending ever so slightly in the right direction. The Predators' next game is Saturday in Calgary.