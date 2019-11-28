Saros stopped 26 of 30 shots in Wednesday's 4-3 overtime loss to Vegas.

Saros, making his third straight start, was in line for his third win in a row until Max Pacioretty tied the game with one second remaining and Paul Stastny scored in overtime. The 24-year-old got an increased workload this week with No. 1 goalie Pekka Rinne working through a slump, but it remains to be seen who will get the start Friday at Carolina.