Saros allowed four goals on 35 shots in Monday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Senators.

After shutting out Ottawa in the opening frame, Saros was tagged for three goals in the second period before ultimately giving up the game-winner to Claude Giroux in overtime. The 28-year-old Saros has dropped three of his last four starts, though Monday's start was the first time in seven outings that he's allowed more than three goals. Overall, Saros is 19-18-2 with a .903 save percentage and 2.94 GAA this season. The Predators will host Los Angeles on Wednesday in their final game before the All-Star break.