Saros stopped 26 of 29 shots in Monday's 4-3 shootout loss to the Canucks.

Saros' game started and ended the same way -- with Elias Pettersson putting a puck behind him. The Canucks' top forward tallied 4:28 into the first period and also had the lone goal in the shootout to send Saros to his first loss past regulation time since Dec. 23. The Finnish netminder is at 24-17-6 with a 2.75 GAA and a .917 save percentage through 47 starts this season, though he's 3-1-1 with just 10 goals allowed over his last five outings. The Predators' road trip continues Thursday in Arizona.