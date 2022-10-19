Saros allowed three goals on 35 shots in a 4-3 shootout loss to the Kings.

Saros couldn't hang onto a two-goal lead in the third period, as Kings defenseman Matt Roy beat him twice to tie the game. In the shootout, Gabriel Vilardi had the lone tally, sending Saros to his third straight loss. The Finnish netminder didn't look great versus the Stars, but he was sharper against the Kings. He's 1-2-1 with 12 goals allowed on 116 shots through four appearances. The 27-year-old will likely continue to start most of the Predators' games -- their next one is in Columbus on Thursday.