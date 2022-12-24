Saros made 43 saves in Friday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Avalanche.
The 43 stops were a season high for Saros, but they weren't quite enough as the Preds squandered an early 2-0 lead. The 27-year-old netminder has just one regulation loss in his last six starts, going 2-1-3 with a 2.10 GAA and .939 save percentage, and after a somewhat shaky start to the season, Saros appears to be back in top form heading into the Christmas break.
