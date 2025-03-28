Saros gave up three goals on 21 shots in a 3-2 defeat to St. Louis on Thursday.

Saros has been struggling for consistency of late, going 2-3-0 despite a decent 2.42 GAA in his last five outings. With the loss, the Predators were officially eliminated from playoff contention. FOr his part, the 29-year-old netminder will miss the 30-win threshold for the first time since 2020-21, though he should still be capable of getting to 20 victories considering he is just two shy.