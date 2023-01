Saros kicked out 28 of 33 shots in a 5-2 loss to St. Louis on Thursday.

Most of the damage came in the second period when Saros allowed three goals on 15 shots. He dropped to 16-13-5 with a 2.75 GAA and .919 save percentage in 34 contests this season. The 27-year-old has surrendered 11 goals on 105 shots over his last three contests.