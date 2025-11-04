Saros made 31 saves in Monday's 5-4 overtime loss to Vancouver.

The Canucks' first two goals came on power plays, and there wasn't much Saros could do on the OT winner either -- Brock Boeser found himself alone in front of the Nashville crease and flipped a backhander past the veteran netminder with just two seconds left. Saros has just one win in his last four starts, going 1-2-1 while giving up 14 goals on 119 shots. On the season, he's 5-4-3 in 12 outings with a 2.95 GAA and a .900 save percentage.