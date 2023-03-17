Saros allowed two goals on 21 shots in Thursday's 2-1 loss to the Blackhawks.

Saros allowed a goal to Lukas Reichel late in the first period and another to Joey Anderson in the third as the Predators dropped a low-scoring game to the Blackhawks. Saros had been playing well coming into Thursday's outing, going 6-2-1 with a .924 save percentage in his previous nine starts. The 27-year-old netminder falls to 26-19-6 with a .917 save percentage and a 2.73 GAA this season. His next start will likely come Saturday as Nashville looks to keep their playoff hopes alive against Winnipeg.