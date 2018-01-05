Predators' Juuse Saros: Falls to Coyotes
Saros allowed three goals on 25 shots in a 3-2 overtime loss to Arizona on Thursday.
Saros was significantly outplayed in this one, as Antti Raanta thwarted 37 shots at the other end of the ice. Failing to record the win Thursday is a tough pill to swallow for Saros and the Predators, as the Coyotes own the worst home record in the league. Nonetheless, the 22-year-old now sits at 4-3-3 with a 2.43 GAA and .922 save percentage through 11 appearances this year.
More News
-
Predators' Juuse Saros: Starting in Arizona•
-
Predators' Juuse Saros: Makes 29 saves to shut out Wild•
-
Predators' Juuse Saros: In home crease Saturday•
-
Predators' Juuse Saros: Makes 25 saves in losing effort•
-
Predators' Juuse Saros: Kicking away pucks Saturday•
-
Predators' Juuse Saros: Expected in the crease Saturday•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...