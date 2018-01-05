Saros allowed three goals on 25 shots in a 3-2 overtime loss to Arizona on Thursday.

Saros was significantly outplayed in this one, as Antti Raanta thwarted 37 shots at the other end of the ice. Failing to record the win Thursday is a tough pill to swallow for Saros and the Predators, as the Coyotes own the worst home record in the league. Nonetheless, the 22-year-old now sits at 4-3-3 with a 2.43 GAA and .922 save percentage through 11 appearances this year.