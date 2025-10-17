Saros made 27 saves in Thursday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Canadiens.

The veteran netminder nearly stole a road win for the Predators, but Cole Caufield scored with 20 seconds left in the third period and again with three seconds left in the extra frame to stick Saros with an OTL. Saros still hasn't taken a regulation loss this season, going 2-0-2 in four starts with a sparkling 1.94 GAA and .935 save percentage as he tries to put a tough 2024-25 campaign behind him.