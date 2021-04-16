Saros allowed four goals on 29 shots in Thursday's 4-1 loss to the Hurricanes.

Thursday marked the first time since Feb. 9 that Saros allowed four or more goals. In 17 appearances since then, he had allowed three goals just once. The Finn didn't get much help in the setback, which dropped him to 15-8-0 with a 2.24 GAA and a .926 save percentage in 26 contests. One bad outing won't ruin a strong season from Saros, although he may be a risky fantasy option if he gets a chance to redeem himself versus the Hurricanes on Saturday.