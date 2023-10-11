Saros allowed four goals on 33 shots in Tuesday's 5-3 loss to Tampa Bay.

The Preds didn't do Saros any favors in the opener -- two of Tampa's goals came on the power play, with Brandon Hagel adding a third on a penalty shot. The 28-year-old Saros is coming off another strong campaign last year, where he went 33-23-7 with a .919 save percentage. He'll likely be back between the pipes Thursday for Nashville's home opener against the Kraken, as Saros figures to see another heavy workload this season.