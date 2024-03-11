Saros stopped 29 shots in Sunday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Wild.

Desperate for points in the Western Conference playoff race, Minnesota pulled its goalie in overtime to create a 4-on-3 situation, and Saros had little chance on Matt Boldy's subsequent one-timer. The 28-year-old netminder hasn't taken a regulation loss since Feb, 15, going 7-0-2 over his last nine starts with a 1.99 GAA and .932 save percentage. Saros' sizzling run could be coming to a close -- he's given up four goals in two of his last three outings, taking an overtime loss each time.