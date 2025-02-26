Saros allowed four goals on 25 shots in Tuesday's 4-1 loss to the Panthers.

Saros stole a win from the Avalanche on Saturday, but he couldn't double up against high-end teams. The Panthers opened a 2-0 lead through two periods and scored twice more in the third after the Predators got on the board. This was Saros' sixth loss in his last seven NHL games. He's now a pitiful 12-24-6 with a 2.93 GAA and an .899 save percentage through 43 appearances this season. He remains in a large role simply because Justus Annunen hasn't been any better most of the time. The Predators have another tough matchup on tap when they close out this homestand versus the Jets on Thursday.