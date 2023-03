Saros allowed two goals on 33 shots in a 3-1 loss to the Penguins on Tuesday.

Saros was solid Tuesday, blanking the Penguins until Sidney Crosby's goal midway through the third period. He'd then allow a Jason Zucker goal later in the frame before Bryan Rust added an empty-netter. The 27-year-old Saros falls to 23-17-5 with a .916 save percentage this season.