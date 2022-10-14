Saros allowed four goals on 29 shots en route to a 4-1 loss to Dallas on Thursday.

After a fantastic season debut against the Sharks on Friday in which he stopped 30 of 31 shots en route to a 4-1 victory, the script was flipped on Saros on Thursday, as he surrendered four goals, two at even strength, on his way to an ugly .862 save percentage and a 4-1 defeat to the Stars. Despite his poor performance, it wouldn't be surprising to see Saros get an opportunity to redeem himself in a rematch with the same Dallas squad on the road Saturday.