Saros allowed three goals on 28 shots in Monday's 4-1 loss to the Golden Knights.

Mark Stone scored all three of the goals against Saros, as the 28-year-old netminder took his third loss in four starts. It's been an up-and-down year for Saros, as he falls to 17-16-1 with a .900 save percentage and 3.02 GAA on the campaign. Nashville is back in action Thursday on the road against the Kings.