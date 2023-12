Saros made 18 saves in Friday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Red Wings.

Nashville out-shot the opposition 37-23 but still ended up on the wrong end of the decision, as defensive miscues gave Detroit some excellent looks that Saros couldn't deny. The netminder is 1-3-1 over his last five starts and has allowed five goals in three of them, leaving him with a lackluster 3.01 GAA and .901 save percentage on the season.