Saros made 24 saves during Wednesday's 4-1 loss to the Coyotes in Game 3 of their Stanley Cup Qualifier.

Arizona's final goal was scored into an empty net. Saros didn't play badly, although he might want Taylor Hall's third-period tally back, but he also failed to come up with a big stop when the Preds needed one. With Nashville facing elimination Friday, Saros may need to be sharper if the series is going to go to a Game 5.