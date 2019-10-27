Saros made 28 saves in a 3-2 overtime win over the Lightning.

Saros picked up quite the way to get his first win of the season. Saros may pick up extra playing time later in the season -- after all, he's Pekka Rinne's understudy and the team will need to manage the soon-to-be 37-year-old's workload sooner rather than later. Stash him on your bench and be patient.