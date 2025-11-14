Saros was the first goalie to leave the ice, Penguins play-by-play announcer Josh Getzoff reports, indicating he'll be in goal for Friday's Global Series clash with Pittsburgh.

Saros is currently stuck in a three-game losing streak in which he posted a 0-2-1 record and 4.42 GAA. Despite sporting just a 5-6-3 record and a career-worst 3.10 GAA in 14 outings, the 30-year-old Finn remains the preferred option in the crease for the Preds ahead of Justus Annunen.