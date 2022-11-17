Saros was the first goalie to leave the ice Thursday, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports, indicating he'll guard the crease versus the Islanders at home.

Saros is coming off back-to-back wins in which he allowed a combined two goals on 68 shots (.971 save percentage). It's a strong turn of form for the netminder who went just 2-5-1 in his first eight appearances. Reaching the 38-win mark again this year could be difficult for Saros, especially with the slow start, but he should still offer top-half fantasy value.